Reliance Jio’s 8th anniversary plan offers Zomato Gold and OTT benefits

To celebrate its 8th anniversary, Reliance Jio on Thursday (September 5, 2024) announced special offers on select recharge plans for its users. Subscribers who recharge between 5th to 10th September will get three benefits worth ₹700 with quarterly plans of ₹899, ₹999 and annual plan of ₹3,599.

Reliance Jio has acquired over 490 million subscribers in the last eight years India.

Benefits include subscription to 10 OTT and 10 GB data pack with 28 days validity worth ₹175. Subscription to 3 months of Gold membership of Zomato at no cost and AJIO vouchers of ₹500 for purchase above ₹2,999.

₹899 and ₹999 plan have per day data limit of 2GB and their validity is 90 days and 98 days respectively, whereas the ₹3,599 plan comes with daily data quota of 2.5 GB, valid for 365 days.

Recently, during its 47th AGM, the telco also announced to offer up to 100 GB free cloud storage to Jio users.

