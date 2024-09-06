GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reliance Jio’s 8th anniversary plan offers Zomato Gold and OTT benefits

Reliance Jio has acquired over 490 million subscribers in the last eight years India

Published - September 06, 2024 01:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Reliance Jio’s 8th anniversary plan offers Zomato Gold and OTT benefits

Reliance Jio’s 8th anniversary plan offers Zomato Gold and OTT benefits | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

To celebrate its 8th anniversary, Reliance Jio on Thursday (September 5, 2024) announced special offers on select recharge plans for its users. Subscribers who recharge between 5th to 10th September will get three benefits worth ₹700 with quarterly plans of ₹899, ₹999 and annual plan of ₹3,599.

Reliance Jio has acquired over 490 million subscribers in the last eight years India.

Benefits include subscription to 10 OTT and 10 GB data pack with 28 days validity worth ₹175. Subscription to 3 months of Gold membership of Zomato at no cost and AJIO vouchers of ₹500 for purchase above ₹2,999.

₹899 and ₹999 plan have per day data limit of 2GB and their validity is 90 days and 98 days respectively, whereas the ₹3,599 plan comes with daily data quota of 2.5 GB, valid for 365 days.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Recently, during its 47th AGM, the telco also announced to offer up to 100 GB free cloud storage to Jio users.

Published - September 06, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

internet / technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.