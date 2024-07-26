Reliance Jio offering 30% discount on new AirFiber connections

Reliance Jio is offering 30% discount on new Jio AirFiber connections under its Freedom Offer. On top, the telecom service provider is also offering a waiver of ₹1,000 installation charge.

Reliance Jio’s new offer is for a limited period and will run between 26 July to August 15.

Jio claims over 1.2 crore homes coverage in India under its AirFiber wireless broadband service.

The offer is valid for both AirFiber 5G and Plus new users.

The 3-month all-in-one plan, which costs ₹2,121 and additional ₹1,000 installation charge, with a total of ₹3,121, after the Freedom offer is going to cost ₹2,121 only.

Jio’s new offer is valid only for 3-months, 6-months and 12-months plans. All new and existing bookings till August 15 will be covered under this new offer.

The offer can only be availed only where Jio offers its AirFiber service.

Reliance Jio, along with Airtel and Vodafone Idea have recently hiked their prepaid and postpaid plans across circles in a range to 20 to 30%.

