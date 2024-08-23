Reliance Jio brings new international roaming plans for UAE, Canada, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean and Europe. Details

Reliance Jio on Friday (August 23, 2024) introduced new country-specific international roaming (IR) packs for countries like United Arab Emirates (UAE), Canada, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.

The telecom service provider also launched IR packs for destinations across 24 countries of the Caribbean as well as for 32 European countries.

Reliance Jio’s new IR packs offer features like unlimited incoming SMS, and outgoing calls include local calls within the visited country and call back to India.

Incoming calls can be received from any country, including Wi-Fi calling. Outgoing local and rest of world calls and SMS over Wi-Fi calling are not allowed.

The UAE IR pack starts at ₹898 with 100 mins outgoing (local + call back to India) + 100 mins incoming call, 1 GB data, 100 SMS and 7 days validity.

Similarly, it also has a ₹1,598 pack with 150 mins outgoing (local + call back to India) + 150 mins incoming call, 3 GB data, 100 SMS and 14 days validity.

Additionally, the ₹2,998 pack comes with 250 mins outgoing (local + call back to India) + 250 mins incoming call, 7 GB data, 100 SMS and 21 days validity.

Thailand pack starts with ₹1,551 with 100 mins outgoing (local + call back to India) + 100 mins incoming, 6 GB data, 50 SMS and 14 days validity. Then there is a ₹2,851 plan with 150 mins outgoing (local + call back to India) + 150 mins incoming, 12 GB data, 100 SMS and 30 days validity.

The Canada pack begins at ₹1,691 with 100 mins outgoing (local + call back to India) + 100 mins incoming call, 5 GB data, 50 SMS and 14 days validity. The ₹2,881 pack has 150 mins outgoing (local + call back to India) + 150 mins incoming call, 10 GB data, 100 SMS and 30 days validity.

The Saudi Arabia IR pack starts at ₹891 with 100 mins outgoing (local + call back to India) + 100 mins incoming call, 1 GB data, 20 SMS and 7 days validity. The ₹1,291 plan offers 100 mins outgoing (local + call back to India) + 100 mins incoming call, 2 GB data, 50 SMS and 14 days validity. The ₹2,891 pack gives 150 mins outgoing (local + call back to India) + 150 mins incoming call, 5 GB data, 100 SMS and 30 days validity.

The European IR pack is at ₹2,899 that offers 100 mins outgoing (local + call back to India) + 100 mins incoming call, 5 GB data, 100 SMS and 30 days validity with a coverage in 32 countries of Europe.

The Caribbean roaming plan starts at ₹1,671 with 150 mins outgoing (local + call back to India) + 50 mins incoming call, 1 GB data, 50 SMS and 14 days validity, covering 24 countries. The ₹3,851 plan gives 200 mins outgoing (local + call back to India) + 50 mins incoming call, 4 GB data, 100 SMS and 30 days validity, covering 24 countries.

Subscribers will also get free in-flight benefits on the European and Caribbean monthly packs (only ₹3,851 plan).