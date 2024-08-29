Reliance Jio announces Jio AI-Cloud welcome offer with up to 100 GB free cloud storage

Reliance Jio on Thursday (August 29, 2024) announced the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer starting this Diwali that is going to offer the Jio users up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to store photos, videos, and documents, etc. It will also have the affordable prices in the market for those needing even higher storage, the company said.

It was announced during the Reliance 47th AGM by RIL’s Chairman and MD, Mukesh Ambani.

Jio also said to establish gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, powered entirely by Reliance’s green energy.

It also plans to create multiple AI inference facilities across its locations throughout the country, which we will scale up to support the growing demand. “In parallel, we will partner with leading global technology companies and innovators to bring the most advanced AI models and solutions and tools to India.”

He also informed that Jio’s network carries nearly 8% of global mobile traffic with the current data prices that are one-fourth of the global average, and 10% of those in developed countries.

Thanks to Jio, India is now the world’s largest data market, he added. In eight years, Jio has acquired 490 million subscribers.

Each Jio customer, on average, uses over 30 GB of data monthly, driving a 33% growth in our data traffic over the past year, Mr. Ambani said.

We have a nearly 30 million customers across our digital broadband services and digital TV services. “We are proud to be the trusted partner for over 80% of the top 5000 large enterprises in the country.”

Jio also claimed to own over 350 patents in 5G and 6G technologies.

Last year, Jio welcomed over 43 million new subscribers to its broadband service.

Mr. Ambani also claimed that Jio has completed the pan-India rollout of 5G networks. “Over 85% of the 5G radio cells operating in India belong to Jio.”

Jio has transformed India from 5G-dark to 5G-bright, he added.

Jio also claimed the world’s fastest 5G adoption with over 130 million customers joining it in the last two years.

Mr. Ambani pointed that nearly all smartphones over ₹8,000 ($96) sold in India are 5G-ready. “As 5G phones become more affordable, 5G adoption on Jio’s network will accelerate, further boosting data consumption.”

With 4G users migrating to 5G, Jio believes that its can now accommodate over 200 million 2G users on its 4G networks. “Our JioBharat initiative, offering entry-level 4G phones at prices lower than 2G phones, reflects our commitment to a 2G-mukt India.”

Today, nearly half of 2G customers upgrading their devices choose JioBharat, informed Mr. Ambani.

In Jio AirFiber, the company claims to acquire 10 lakh users in six months and next 1 million in just 100 days. It was launched in October last year. “We are confident of reaching our target of 100 million home broadband customers at record speed.”

Jio is targeting over 20 million small and medium businesses via Jio AirFiber.

On generative AI, Mr. Ambani told, “We are embedding AI into all our processes and offerings, creating end-to-end workflows with real-time, data-driven insights and automation.”

To streamline AI adoption, Jio is developing a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms that span the entire AI lifecycle. Known as Jio Brain, it claims to accelerate AI adoption across Jio, driving faster decisions, more accurate predictions, and better understanding of customer needs.

“I anticipate that by perfecting Jio Brain within Reliance, we will create a powerful AI service platform that we can offer to other enterprises as well.”