Reddit is testing a Clubhouse-like audio chat feature

Reddit announced it is testing an audio-only chatting feature, making it the third social network platform, after Twitter and Facebook, to compete against Clubhouse.

‘Reddit Talk’ will let users host live audio conversations within Reddit communities. Previously, users could only use text, images, videos and live streams to communicate on the platform.

The feature is currently in beta testing mode, the company said in a post. Only moderators will be able to host conversations in the testing phase, but will soon be rolled out to all users. Listeners can react with emojis and raise their hands to seek permission to speak in the session.

The feature could be used to conduct Q&As, AMAs, lectures and community discussions on the platform. The feature will also be supported in both Android and iOS devices, unlike Clubhouse that is designed only for iOS users.

Reddit’s announcement comes at the same time as Facebook’s, that revealed several new audio products on its platform. Other social networks that joined the trend include Twitter, Telegram, Discord, Microsoft’s LinkedIn and Spotify.