Reddit is blocking all search engines, except Google, for showing results 

Published - July 25, 2024 01:29 pm IST

Reddit is blocking search engines, other than Google, from showing results that contain data picked from the platform  

The Hindu Bureau

Reddit is reportedly blocking search engines, other than Google, from showing its results. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Reddit is reportedly blocking search engines, other than Google, from showing its results, a report from 9to5Google said.

The platform, which can be a valuable source of information for real people, had announced a deal with Google earlier this year. Under the deal’s terms, Reddit data to be used for training Google’s AI models and more prominently showing Reddit results within Google Search.

Google Search has since been showing a lot more information from Reddit, often outranking websites that Reddit posts are linked to.

Reddit had earlier explained that the change was being made following an uptick in the use and scraping data from Reddit.

Now, Reddit results in other search engines are effectively being blocked. The impacted search engines including DuckDuckGo, Mojeek, and Qwant are reportedly not showing anything recent, or not showing the full site result.

