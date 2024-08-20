ADVERTISEMENT

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor with genAI for mid-tier devices

Published - August 20, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC claims nearly 20% improved CPU performance

The Hindu Bureau

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor with genAI for mid-tier devices | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Qualcomm on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) launched the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mobile platform meant to mid-tier smartphones. The next-gen variant of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, the new processor claims to bring generative AI features in this segment apart from offering better rendering in camera and gaming.

The U.S. based company said that brands like Realme, Samsung, and Xiaomi are expected to announce the adoption of Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in the coming months in their devices.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC claims nearly 20% improved CPU performance, up to 40% GPU, over 30% better AI performance and 12% overall power savings compared to Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

The new 5G processor can support FHD+ display with up to 144 Hz refresh rate. The 4nm chipset offers UFS 3.1 memory and up to 16 GB RAM support.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is able to capture up to 200 MP resolution and 4K HDR recording. It is compatible for Bluetooth 5.4.

“Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 will bring the best of the 7-series to more mid-tier devices by selecting top 7-series features including on-device AI support,” said Chris Patrick, SVP and GM, mobile handsets, Qualcomm.

