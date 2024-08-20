GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor with genAI for mid-tier devices

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC claims nearly 20% improved CPU performance

Published - August 20, 2024 07:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor with genAI for mid-tier devices

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor with genAI for mid-tier devices | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Qualcomm on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) launched the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mobile platform meant to mid-tier smartphones. The next-gen variant of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, the new processor claims to bring generative AI features in this segment apart from offering better rendering in camera and gaming.

The U.S. based company said that brands like Realme, Samsung, and Xiaomi are expected to announce the adoption of Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in the coming months in their devices.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC claims nearly 20% improved CPU performance, up to 40% GPU, over 30% better AI performance and 12% overall power savings compared to Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

The new 5G processor can support FHD+ display with up to 144 Hz refresh rate. The 4nm chipset offers UFS 3.1 memory and up to 16 GB RAM support.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is able to capture up to 200 MP resolution and 4K HDR recording. It is compatible for Bluetooth 5.4.

“Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 will bring the best of the 7-series to more mid-tier devices by selecting top 7-series features including on-device AI support,” said Chris Patrick, SVP and GM, mobile handsets, Qualcomm.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.