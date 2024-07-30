ADVERTISEMENT

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 5G processor for entry level smartphones

Updated - July 30, 2024 01:15 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 12:30 pm IST

The octa core mobile processor has 2 performance cores at 2 GHz and 6 efficiency cores at 1.8 GHz

The Hindu Bureau

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 5G processor for entry level smartphones | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Qualcomm on Tuesday announced the availability of Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 mobile platform that is going to offer 5G connectivity features into the entry segment smartphones.

“This mobile platform will make 5G accessible to 2.8 billion smartphone users in select regions, offering peak download speeds up to 1 Gbps,” Qualcomm claims.

The 4nm-based Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC can support dual 16 MP lenses or a 32 MP sensor at rear. It can also handle 40 W charging.

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor is able to support FHD+ display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The octa core mobile processor has 2 performance cores at 2 GHz and 6 efficiency cores at 1.8 GHz. It offers LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 support and also has dual band NavIC for better accuracy.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset is capable to support AI-enhanced audio as well.

“The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a significant leap forward in making 5G technology more accessible, so more people can navigate the world at 5G speeds,” said Chris Patrick, SVP and GM, mobile handsets, Qualcomm.

“We balanced affordability with reliability, offering strong performance with all-day battery life, integrated AI, and widespread access to 5G for more enhanced mobile experiences,” he added.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 powered devices are expected to be announced before the end of 2024, said Qualcomm.

