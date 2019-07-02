Platforms like Reverie and Vokal are digitising Indian languages

Keeping up with technology can be disorienting — no wonder cyber-cafés seem like they are from Prehistoric eras. But not all industries have seen a transformation like the telecommunications industry... and regional Indian language is one such industry. Even if we combine the types of fonts for 11 most spoken Indian languages, it still falls drastically short of the plethora of English fonts. As a result, the playing field for regional content producers is far from level.

“Designing Indian language fonts isn’t a problem, but its interaction with existing technology is. The technology or format used for Indian language fonts is OpenType (made by Microsoft and Adobe), which deviated from the previous format and grammar guidelines significantly. Since these rules can’t be customised, it takes time to build Indic fonts,” says Vivekanand Pani, co-founder of Reverie Language Technologies (RLT). According to Vivekanand, it’s crucial for India to build technologies to make it easier for developers to use local language fonts.

When RLT first entered the space of localising content in 2009, the demand for local language fonts was booming, with rapid growth in the smartphone industry. RLT eventually recognised the high demand for regional language fonts. In 2010, it offered fonts and display solutions for the electronic programme guides were displayed on set-top boxes. In the next four years, they integrated all Indian languages on the Qualcomm platform and established links with the original equipment manufacturer for Indian-language fonts. In 2014, RLT offered language solutions to Micromax.

In order to achieve accurate translations, RLT doesn’t reply based on only computer-assisted translation but also professional linguistics. “Every language has its own nuances. We understand the importance of recognising context while translating,” says Vivekanand. In fact, Indian Software Product Industry RoundTable approached them after demonetisation in 2016 to localise text strings in BHIM, a mobile payment App developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, based on the Unified Payments Interface.

“Over 20% of our users prefer to use the app in their native language. Reverie’s services have helped us gain access to customers,” says Himanshu Periwal, vice president of growth at travel and hotel booking e-commerce website Ixigo.

Over the last seven years, RLT has managed to work with large clients like Vijaya Bank, UrbanClap, Ola, Government of Karnataka, Government of Rajasthan, Ixigo and others. Currently, RLT supports Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Assamese, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. In August, RLT will launch the updated version of Prabandhak, an AI-powered translation marketplace with an Indic spell-check feature. Prabandhak can be used by companies or individuals.

In the long run, RLT intends to work with government regulatory bodies to establish Indian language standards that are not only suited for Indian languages but also defined and owned by India.

A little over a year old, Vokal, a knowledge-sharing app, has over a million downloads already — most of the user base coming from the North Indian belt of tier 2 cities. The app, initially available in just Hindu, recently expanded to 11 Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Oriya, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Assamese.

You can ask questions related to politics, philosophy, health and beauty, finance, relationships, or even the evergreen: tips to crack the UPSC exam. The answers are given by experts who are curated by Bengaluru-based founders, Mayank Bidawatka and Aprameya Radhakrishna, who was also behind the cab aggregator TaxiForSure.

There are also sections for polls, biographies, general knowledge quizzes, and shareable facts and quotes. So yes, you can expect more of those WhatsApp family group forwards.

“After the boom in internet connectivity in India post Jio, there are 400 million internet subscribers, and that number is expected to rise. Most of these new smartphone users don’t speak in English,” says Mayank. “For entertainment, they have TikTok and YouTube, for news they have local apps, but we are aggregating everything, even generic life lessons, friendly advice, on to one platform.”

Think of it as an Indianised version of Quora — as if it could get any more Indian than it is now! Or even an Indian Reddit. However, here’s the key difference: the entire app is clearly audio-video forward.

“We have regular Quora users also on our app, and here they are 10 times more active. Why? Because of the ease of it. You ask anyone, would they rather read an answer, or listen to it, people will go for the latter. Even those who contribute answers prefer answering over video than text; it’s the natural way,” Mayank says.

The idea behind Vokal, he emphasises, is enabling content creation and helping people by providing trustworthy answers to questions they would not have easily had in their mother tongues. With features such as Ask Directly, a person can get immediate access to an expert in the field.

But here rises a risk: who do we consider an ‘expert’? While Mayank claims that they approach people who are well-established names in the field, say in the field of health, a Head of Department would be considered an expert. However, a test run of the Hindi section throws up multiple answers in which the ‘experts’ masquerade opinions as facts.

To be fair, it does open avenues for discussion, but the power balance is heavily in favour of those deemed experts. Given that the app just started in other languages, it remains to be seen if the trend shifts depending on regional politics.

One thing is for sure: there is no better feel for the myriad dreams, aspirations, and concerns of the Indian multitude than an app that promotes discussion in local languages. For this, English just won’t do.