PIB fact-check unit flags nine YouTube channels for allegedly spreading fake news

December 01, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Expressing serious concern over the monetisation of fake news on YouTube, a government official said the nine channels had over 83 lakh subscribers. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has flagged nine YouTube channels for allegedly spreading fake news and misinformation in India.

Expressing serious concern over the monetisation of fake news on YouTube, a government official said the nine channels had over 83 lakh subscribers. They are alleged to have misattributed derogatory statements to persons occupying constitutional positions, including the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister, and the Chief Election Commissioner.

The channels are Bajrang Education (24.3 lakh subscribers), Aapke Guruji (34.7 lakh), Bj News (5.29 lakh), Sansani Live TV (4.33 lakh), GVT News (8.16 lakh), Daily Study (3.35 lakh), Bharat Ekta News (11,700), Ab Bolega Bharat (1.78 lakh), and Sarkari Yojana Official (1 lakh).

“Some channels falsely claimed imposition of President’s Rule in certain States, ban on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), resignation/death of Union Ministers, etc. Fake news such as ban on ₹200 and ₹500 currency notes, closures of banks, and false information related to the schemes and policies of the Government of India were also spread,” the official said.

The channels also made false claims related to natural disasters and deaths of Indian citizens, deployment of armed forces, and closure of schools.

The official said that channels thriving on fake news use clickbait, sensational, and false thumbnails to drive traffic and monetise the contents. The government had previously flagged concerns related to the monetisation of fake news on YouTube. Since December 2022, the PIB has exposed 26 such YouTube channels.

Additionally, over 120 YouTube channels have been blocked so far by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting under the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

