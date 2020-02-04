Internet

Paytm rolls out all-in-one payment gateway for SMEs

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm, at a press conference to announce the ‘Paytm all-in-one’ payment system in Bengaluru

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm, at a press conference to announce the ‘Paytm all-in-one’ payment system in Bengaluru   | Photo Credit: SOMASHEKAR G R N

Leading fintech start-up Paytm on Tuesday launched an all-in-one payment gateway, which enables digital payments through multiple methods for small and medium businesses (SME).

“Today, we are announcing our all-in-one payment gateway and Business Payment solutions for SMEs. These services will further deepen the importance of digital payments in their business and bring to them the advantages of the digital economy,” said Paytm founder Vijay Sekhar Sharma.

He jointly launched the device along with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

With the new solution, automated vendor payments can be achieved, including employee salaries and customer refunds among others.

The solution also powers start-ups and developers to easily integrate their services using the payment gateway’s application programme interface.

