Paytm rolls out all-in-one payment gateway for SMEs

Leading fintech start-up Paytm on Tuesday launched an all-in-one payment gateway, which enables digital payments through multiple methods for small and medium businesses (SME).
“Today, we are announcing our all-in-one payment gateway and Business Payment solutions for SMEs. These services will further deepen the importance of digital payments in their business and bring to them the advantages of the digital economy,” said Paytm founder Vijay Sekhar Sharma.
He jointly launched the device along with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.
With the new solution, automated vendor payments can be achieved, including employee salaries and customer refunds among others.
The solution also powers start-ups and developers to easily integrate their services using the payment gateway’s application programme interface.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.