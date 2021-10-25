Internet

PayPal says is not pursuing acquisition of Pinterest

PayPal says is not pursuing acquisition of Pinterest.   | Photo Credit: AFP

PayPal Inc is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest Inc at this time, the online payments provider said on Sunday, responding to market rumors.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the payments behemoth had offered to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest for $45 billion, or about $70 per share, mostly in stock.

Pinterest did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours.


