Over 85% people want to know how online services share personal information, survey finds

More than 85% people are interested in knowing how online services use their personal information including name, email address and contact number, and with whom these details are shared, according to a survey by software firm Ping Identity.

The software company surveyed over 3,400 consumers worldwide about their online registration experiences, attitude towards online privacy, and willingness to share personal information.

Nearly 72% of the respondents said obtaining information about a website’s data collection practices is difficult, indicating lack of transparency across online services. Moreover, 60% of the survey takers said they have dropped an account over privacy concerns, with 46% having done it more than once, the survey noted.

Nearly a third of users said they have abandoned creating an account on a website for several reasons including being asked to provide too much information, needing too much time to enter information, and being asked to follow too many security steps.

Several websites have adopted advanced security practices including the use of digital IDs. A digital ID is an encrypted system that stores personal information on a smartphone that can be shared electronically by the owner. More than half the respondents said they are comfortable with digital IDs, with many of them preferring to use a service that offers an alternative to traditional passwords.

The survey added that many users want to be able to control their privacy, and more than 70% people have already adjusted their profile settings to make it more secure. Nearly 90% Gen Z users are following the practice, the survey said.