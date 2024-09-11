Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) launched Saarthi, a reference application designed to assist businesses in creating their own customised buyer-side apps, co-developed with Bhashini.

As a reference tool, Saarthi supports network participants in building buyer apps with multilingual features. The app initially supports Hindi, English, Marathi, Bangla and Tamil, with plans to scale up to all 22 languages provided by Bhashini.

The multilingual features of Saarthi, including real-time translation, transliteration, and voice recognition allow businesses to expand market reach, enabling companies to tap into new regions and increase customer acquisition.

The localised experience can also lead to higher conversion rates and reduced support costs, streamlining operations and boosting revenue, says ONDC.

These features are particularly beneficial for reaching underserved regions and communities where language barriers have historically hindered e-commerce adoption, added ONDC.

Saarthi will also get regular security updates, ONDC promised.

“The launch of Saarthi is a pivotal development in our journey towards a more inclusive digital commerce landscape. By providing a reference application that enables businesses to create multilingual buyer apps, we are breaking down language barriers and opening up new avenues for engagement and growth. This initiative aligns with our commitment to democratize access to e-commerce, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can connect with customers across India’s diverse linguistic spectrum,” said T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC.

Amitabh Nag, CEO at Bhashini, added, “Collaborating with ONDC on Saarthi underscores Bhashini’s dedication to overcoming language barriers in digital commerce. At Bhashini, our aim is to make multilingual voice communication a universal medium, breaking language barriers across various domains beyond text and images. Our advanced language technology is designed to empower businesses to build applications that reflect the rich linguistic diversity of India. Through this collaboration, we are not only enhancing e-commerce accessibility but also setting a new standard for inclusivity in the digital marketplace.”