OMEGA unveils suite of tech innovations for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 

Omega announced a suite of technological innovations for the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The suite includes Scan‘O’Vision Ultimate, Computer Vision Technology and Vionardo graphics technology, that focuses on athlete performance measurement and results calculation.

The Scan‘O’Vision Ultimate encompasses the use of next generation of OMEGA’s essential photo finish technology which can capture up to 40,000 digital images per second at the finish line of races. This helps determine the official results in athletics and track cycling by producing a composite photo of every athlete crossing the line.

The tech also uses dedicated colour sensors that will enable cleaner images without pixel interference. This, Omega claims will enable judges to quickly decide on the results with maximum clarity on separate close finishes.

Computer Vision Technology will be used to track athletes and other objects throughout the events at Paris 2024. The technology uses a combination of single and multi-camera systems, each feeding AI models specifically trained for each sport.

In beach volleyball, high-definition cameras will track athletes and ball movements, measuring player distances, speeds, jump heights, and shot types.

For diving, the technology will create 3D vision reproductions of dives, tracking airtime, speed, and the “safe gap” from the board.

In tennis, real-time tracking of players, rackets, and balls allows measurement of serve return reaction times. Pole Vault will get an automatic measurement of the gap between the athlete and the bar. For gymnastics, the system tracks floor routine boundaries and jump metrics, using AI-based skeleton tracking for detailed movement analysis.

Additionally, Omega also announced Vionardo, a 4K UHD graphics technology. The system claims to deliver real-time, crystal-clear visuals in multiple languages, catering to global broadcasters.

The technology also supports remote graphics production, reducing on-site infrastructure and improving sustainability. At Paris 2024, OMEGA will deploy these graphics at competition venues and the International Broadcast Center, with Olympic Broadcasting Services distributing them to worldwide media rights-holders.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will begin on July 26th, 2024.

