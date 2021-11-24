Older, younger internet users targeted using different online threats: report

Majority of users aged 18-44 use their smartphones to go online, making them targets to adware, mobile banking trojans, SMS scams and even TikTok and Instagram malware.

Internet and smartphone users from different age groups are victims to different types of cyberattacks, depending on their usage and primary device used to go online, according to a report by cybersecurity firm Avast.

The firm surveyed over 16,000 online users across age groups in over 17 countries including India, USA, Russia and Australia.

Users aged above 65 mainly use their desktop computers or laptops to go online which makes them susceptible to ransomware, tech support scams, spyware and botnets, that can be accidentally or unknowingly downloaded or accessed via links in emails or through malicious websites.

Majority of users aged 18-44 use their smartphones to go online, making them targets to adware, mobile banking trojans, SMS scams and even TikTok and Instagram malware.

Mant users across all age groups, including those in the 35-44 age group, are also vulnerable to search engine scams like phishing attacks, and financial scams through adware and ransomware.

“Different generations may see the internet with different eyes and have different online experiences, which is something to keep in mind when having conversations about online safety at home,” the report added.