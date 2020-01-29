‘Off-Facebook Activity’ to let users protect browsing history

To give over two billion users more control over their privacy, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced several new features, including an ‘Off-Facebook Activity’ tool that will let users disconnect their identities from browsing history so Facebook won’t be able to see which websites they visit.

The ‘Off-Facebook Activity’ tool is now available to people on Facebook around the world.

“Other businesses send us information about your activity on their sites and we use that information to show you ads that are relevant to you. Now you can see a summary of that information and clear it from your account if you want to,” Zuckerberg said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Off-Facebook Activity marks a new level of transparency and control,” he added.

Over the next few weeks, Facebook will show nearly two billion people a prompt, encouraging them to review their privacy settings.

“The prompt will show up in your News Feed and direct you to the Privacy Checkup tool, which we recently updated,” said Zuckerberg.

“This makes it even easier to adjust who can see your posts and profile information, strengthen your account security by turning on login alerts, and review the information you share with apps you’ve logged in with Facebook.”

The social networking giant also introduced alerts for third-party logins.

Facebook Login lets users sign in to other apps and services, like games and streaming platforms, using the Facebook account.

“To help you keep track of your activity, we rolled out Login Notifications earlier this month. These notifications alert you when you use Facebook Login to sign in to third-party apps to help you stay aware of how your account is being used and edit your settings,” said Zuckerberg, adding that one of his main goals is to build much stronger privacy protections for everyone on Facebook.