Internet

Now, Google enables users to compare and recharge mobile plans

On the search results page, users need to fill in their details into a brief form to surface a list of the available prepaid plans from the relevant carrier

On the search results page, users need to fill in their details into a brief form to surface a list of the available prepaid plans from the relevant carrier   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The search experience is currently available for users that have signed-in using their Android devices and collates prepaid service plans from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio and BSNL across India

Google on Tuesday introduced a new feature to help Indian users discover, compare, and recharge prepaid mobile plans using its ‘Google search’.

Starting this Tuesday, Google Search will enable users to browse plans across several mobile carriers, compare discounts and offers, and recharge these plans.

This search experience is currently available for users that have signed-in using their Android devices, and collates prepaid service plans from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio and BSNL across India.

On the search results page, users need to fill in their details into a brief form to surface a list of the available prepaid plans from the relevant carrier.

To recharge any SIM, simply select a plan to view the various recharge offers from mobile payment service providers such as Mobikwik, Paytm, FreeCharge and Google Pay.

Users can choose to pay with a mobile wallet or payment service of their choice via the service provider’s website or app. The recharge confirmation page will also help users with relevant customer support information.

In India, there are approximately 1.1 billion cellular connections, about 95% of which comprise prepaid SIM cards.

Prepaid cellular subscribers use a variety of ways to recharge their mobile phone, and this service can also be used to recharge another person’s prepaid plan.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Internet
telecommunication service
mobile phones
online
internet
wireless technology
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 12:44:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/now-google-enables-users-to-compare-and-recharge-mobile-plans/article30732925.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY