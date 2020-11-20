Nokia, Qualcomm say they achieved world's fastest 5G speed

The speed is said to support a range of new low-latency, high-bandwidth services, such as high-speed video downloads and virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications.

Nokia and Qualcomm on Tuesday said they achieved the world's fastest 5G speed on a commercial network in Finland.

The companies delivered 8 Gbps for the first time when serving two 5G mmWave devices connected simultaneously, telecom company Nokia said in a statement.

The speed is said to support a range of new low-latency, high-bandwidth services, such as high-speed video downloads and virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications. The speed was showcased at Finnish telecom company Elisa's flagship store in Helsinki, Finland.

The pace is said to benefit remotely controlled devices for industrial needs or mission-critical applications. The service is expected to be implemented in Finland in 2021, Nokia stated.

Nokia had entered into deals with telecom companies from several countries including Spain and Germany starting 2018, to test and provide 5G connectivity. Earlier in October, the Finland-based company said it reached 100 5G deals with individual customers and about 160 commercial 5G engagements.

5G has the potential to deliver $8 trillion in value to the global economy by 2030, Nokia stated in its report titled '5G Business Readiness Report' in October this year.