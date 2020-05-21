Internet

New controls for users to share albums in Google Photos

The users will still have the option to share albums in Google Photos via a link, which they can embed in an email, text, or blog to make it easy to share photos with people who don’t use Google Photos or have a Google account

The users will still have the option to share albums in Google Photos via a link, which they can embed in an email, text, or blog to make it easy to share photos with people who don’t use Google Photos or have a Google account   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

“We’re bringing a similar experience to shared albums. Rolling out this week, when sharing an album, the default option will be to share with a specific person or people via their Google account,” Google said in a statement

Google has announced more controls for users who are sharing personal albums in Google Photos more than ever before in COVID-19 times.

Last December, Google launched direct sharing to make it easy to share one-off photos and videos in Google Photos by adding them to an ongoing, private conversation in the app.

“We’re bringing a similar experience to shared albums. Rolling out this week, when sharing an album, the default option will be to share with a specific person or people via their Google account,” Google said in a statement.

This gives users more control over who’s added to the album.

The users will still have the option to share albums in Google Photos via a link, which they can embed in an email, text, or blog to make it easy to share photos with people who don’t use Google Photos or have a Google account.

“You have the option to turn link sharing on or off at any time and you can decide if you want to let other collaborators add photos to an album,” said Google.

You’ll also be able to remove someone from the album, which will remove the photos and videos they added.

Since the start of COVID-19, sharing in Google Photos has increased by 50% in some regions, according to the company.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 12:50:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/new-controls-for-users-to-share-albums-in-google-photos/article31639248.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY