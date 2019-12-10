Internet

Narendra Modi’s tweet on BJP Lok Sabha election victory India’s most liked in 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by party leaders after BJP's massive win in the Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by party leaders after BJP's massive win in the Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi on Thursday, May 23, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Virat Kohli wishing M.S. Dhoni on his birthday became the most re-tweeted post in sports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet celebrating the BJP’s victory in Lok Sabha elections in May was the most re-tweeted and liked tweet in 2019 in India, the microblogging platform said on December 10.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (@narendramodi) tweet celebrating BJP’s re-election victory in #loksabhaelections2019 was the most re-tweeted (1.17 lakh) and liked (4.2 lakh) tweet of the year, making it the Golden Tweet in India,” Twitter said in a statement.

 

Also, #loksabhaelections2019, the hashtag in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, was the most used in India, followed by #chandrayaan2, #cwc19, #pulwama and #article370.

Photo: @TwitterIndia

Photo: @TwitterIndia  

 

Amitabh Bachchan topped the list of most-mentioned handles in entertainment among men, while Sonakshi Sinha led the women’s list.

In sports, Virat Kohli wishing M.S. Dhoni on his birthday became the most re-tweeted tweet. This tweet by Kohli on Mahi’s birthday with a picture of the duo together made for an epic moment for Indian cricket fans, and was re-tweeted over 45,000 times and received 4.12 lakh likes.

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sci-Tech Internet
celebrity
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 10:20:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/narendra-modis-tweet-on-bjp-lok-sabha-election-victory-indias-most-liked-in-2019/article30269925.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY