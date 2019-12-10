Narendra Modi’s tweet on BJP Lok Sabha election victory India’s most liked in 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet celebrating the BJP’s victory in Lok Sabha elections in May was the most re-tweeted and liked tweet in 2019 in India, the microblogging platform said on December 10.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (@narendramodi) tweet celebrating BJP’s re-election victory in #loksabhaelections2019 was the most re-tweeted (1.17 lakh) and liked (4.2 lakh) tweet of the year, making it the Golden Tweet in India,” Twitter said in a statement.

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत



Together we grow.



Together we prosper.



Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.



India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Also, #loksabhaelections2019, the hashtag in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, was the most used in India, followed by #chandrayaan2, #cwc19, #pulwama and #article370.

Photo: @TwitterIndia

Amitabh Bachchan topped the list of most-mentioned handles in entertainment among men, while Sonakshi Sinha led the women’s list.

In sports, Virat Kohli wishing M.S. Dhoni on his birthday became the most re-tweeted tweet. This tweet by Kohli on Mahi’s birthday with a picture of the duo together made for an epic moment for Indian cricket fans, and was re-tweeted over 45,000 times and received 4.12 lakh likes.

Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captainpic.twitter.com/Wxsf5fvH2m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2019