Namma Yatri parent company MovingTech on Friday (August 9, 2024) launched its lifetime zero-commission cab rides under the brand ‘Yatri’ in Delhi NCR.

The company had run a successful pilot with autos before launching the cab service.

Yatri is a part of ONDC network and India’s first open and community-driven app for cabs and autos. It provides auto, AC mini, AC sedan, and AC XL cab services.

Yatri and its family of apps, including Namma Yatri, operate on a community-first, zero-commission model, the company said. “Drivers typically earn 15-20% more with the Yatri app,” it added.

Yatri family of apps serve over 4.1 lakh drivers and 72 lakh customers across the country. It has enabled drivers to earn over ₹700 crores without any commission, the company claims.

Yatri said it is committed to deepen its integration with Delhi’s transportation network by offering a seamless, efficient, and inclusive travel experience for all.

It offers fast booking through the dynamic ‘Book Any’ feature and smart dispatch processes.

“I am excited to launch Yatri cabs in Delhi NCR. The app’s 100% open and community-first approach is commendable. Its expansion on the ONDC Network is crucial as we aim towards enabling an open, affordable and sustainable transportation ecosystem in India,” said Sanjiv Singh, Jt Secretary, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce.

“ONDC open architecture and network-centric approach are paving the way for better affordability and accessibility of transportation options. It brings in a level playing field for drivers with higher earnings. We remain committed to catalyzing such community-driven initiatives that put people at the center while driving India towards a future of smart, efficient, and inclusive mobility solutions,” said Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer, ONDC.

“We are excited to expand our cab services in the heart of the nation. Yatri is more than an app; it is a movement committed to transforming the lives of drivers and citizens. Yatri fosters close collaboration between Samaaj, Sarkar, and Bazaar to create a more connected and empowered city. In our commitment to support the EV mission, we won’t charge any subscription fees or commission for Electric Autos & Cabs in Delhi NCR till Mar 2026,” said Shan M S, Co-Founder of MovingTech.

