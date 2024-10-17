ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple Adobe products found vulnerable to high severity vulnerabilities: CERT-In  

Published - October 17, 2024 01:37 pm IST

Multiple Adobe products, including InDesign, FrameMaker, Lightroom, Animate, were found to have high severity vulnerabilities  

The Hindu Bureau

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning for high severity vulnerabilities detected in multiple Adobe products. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning for high severity vulnerabilities detected in multiple Adobe products.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affected products include Adobe FrameMaker, Substance, InDesign, InCopy, Lightroom, Adobe Animate, and Adobe Commerce.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities could be exploited by threat actors to execute arbitrary code, gain elevated privileges, bypass security features and even lead to threat actors accessing user’s device memory.

The vulnerabilities were found to exist due to out-of-bounds read, and out-of-bounds write in untrusted search path, unrestricted upload of file and buffer overflow among other software bugs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Adobe has released software updates fixing the bugs and users are advised to update ot the latest version to ensure security.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US