Multiple Adobe products found vulnerable to high severity vulnerabilities: CERT-In  

Multiple Adobe products, including InDesign, FrameMaker, Lightroom, Animate, were found to have high severity vulnerabilities  

Published - October 17, 2024 01:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning for high severity vulnerabilities detected in multiple Adobe products.

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning for high severity vulnerabilities detected in multiple Adobe products. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning for high severity vulnerabilities detected in multiple Adobe products.

The affected products include Adobe FrameMaker, Substance, InDesign, InCopy, Lightroom, Adobe Animate, and Adobe Commerce.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities could be exploited by threat actors to execute arbitrary code, gain elevated privileges, bypass security features and even lead to threat actors accessing user’s device memory.

The vulnerabilities were found to exist due to out-of-bounds read, and out-of-bounds write in untrusted search path, unrestricted upload of file and buffer overflow among other software bugs.

Adobe has released software updates fixing the bugs and users are advised to update ot the latest version to ensure security.

