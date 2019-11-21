Microsoft to integrate Google services into Outlook.com

Microsoft is planning to integrate several Google services into Outlook.com, including Google Drive, Google Calendar and Gmail.

This integration would work in a very similar manner to how it does on the existing Android and iOS Outlook apps, with separate inboxes and side-by-side integration in the calendar, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

The new integration was recently shared on Twitter by user Florian B who tweeted screenshots that show a new feature in Outlook.com allowing users to integrate their Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar into their Outlook.com account.

As per report, the Google Drive integration supports documents and files from Google’s service so a user can quickly attach them to Outlook or Gmail emails.

Right now, it is not clear how many Outlook.com users will get access to this, or when the company will make it available more broadly.

The feature is only rolling out to Outlook.com Web mail client users.