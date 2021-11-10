Microsoft to end OneDrive app support on some Windows versions

People using Microsoft’s cloud storage service on these operating systems will be able to manually upload as well as access, edit, and share their files using the OneDrive website.

Microsoft plans to end support for its OneDrive desktop application on certain older versions of Windows starting early next year, it said in a blog post.

The software giant said that OneDrive apps on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices will stop syncing to the cloud on March 1, 2022. Moreover, the company will not provide updates and end support for the OneDrive apps from January 1, 2022.

According to the Windows maker, the reason for this change is “to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems, and to provide users with the most up-to-date and secure experience.”

However, people using Microsoft’s cloud storage service on these operating systems (OS) will be able to manually upload as well as access, edit, and share their files using the OneDrive website.

The newer versions of Microsoft’s OS – Windows 10 and 11, will continue to support OneDrive desktop application. Windows 10 was released over six years ago and the company plans to retire it in October 2025. Windows 11, Microsoft’s latest OS, was launched in June.

Earlier this year, Microsoft had increased the file upload limit to 250 GB for OneDrive, making it easier for its users to store as well as share large files in Microsoft 365.