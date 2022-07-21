‘Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users’
Microsoft Corp's Teams app was down for thousands of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
The website showed there were more than 2,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
