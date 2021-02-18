Microsoft Teams chat, live events issue is resolved

The Redmond-based company had earlier confirmed that users in the region may experience delays when receiving chat messages, and later added Teams live events may also be impacted by the issue.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Microsoft on Thursday said an issue within its workplace collaboration platform Teams, impacting users in North and South America, is resolved.

The Redmond-based company had earlier confirmed that users in the region may experience delays when receiving chat messages, and later added Teams live events may also be impacted by the issue.

Also Read | Microsoft launches new hybrid cloud solution in India

“We’ve completed all recovery processes and have confirmed through extended monitoring that the issue is resolved,” the company said on Twitter.

According to Downdetector, which offers outage information, there were over 800 reported problems with Teams, mostly related to server connection. Microsoft had also identified a potential networking issue which according to the company may have caused the problem.

Also Read | Microsoft announces new features for Office 365 mobile apps to boost productivity

The collaboration platform has witnessed significant growth in the number of daily active users (DAUs). In October last year, Teams reached 115 million DAUs.

Earlier this month, Microsoft had introduced new enhancements such as Approvals, Tasks publishing, to improve productivity and collaboration on the platform. It had also rolled out new meeting and personalisation features on Teams.