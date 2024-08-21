ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft Teams app now lets users switch between personal and work accounts  

Published - August 21, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Microsoft is launching a single unified Microsoft Teams app that will allow users to switch between personal and work accounts 

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft has launched its unified Teams app which allows users to switch between personal and work accounts. | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft has launched its unified Teams app which allows users to switch between personal and work accounts. The app had been under testing for almost a year now and is finally rolling out for Windows and Mac users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with work, personal, and education accounts in one place, the app also comes with enhancements which make it easier to switch between accounts.

This is not the first time Microsoft has tried to boost the use of its Teams app. In Windows 11, the company added the Teams app in the taskbar, at the time the app only worked with personal accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft later removed the integration leaving users to install two separate apps to access personal or work meetings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

For users who already have the Microsoft Teams app on Windows or Mac, the app will be updated automatically. Users can also manually go to Microsoft’s website to download the app.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US