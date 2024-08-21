Microsoft Teams app now lets users switch between personal and work accounts  

Microsoft has launched its unified Teams app which allows users to switch between personal and work accounts. The app had been under testing for almost a year now and is finally rolling out for Windows and Mac users.

Along with work, personal, and education accounts in one place, the app also comes with enhancements which make it easier to switch between accounts.

This is not the first time Microsoft has tried to boost the use of its Teams app. In Windows 11, the company added the Teams app in the taskbar, at the time the app only worked with personal accounts.

Microsoft later removed the integration leaving users to install two separate apps to access personal or work meetings.

For users who already have the Microsoft Teams app on Windows or Mac, the app will be updated automatically. Users can also manually go to Microsoft’s website to download the app.