Microsoft overhauls Skype with new calling features, themes

People can use Meet Now to quickly connect with their friends and family, just by creating one link, even if they don’t have an account or Skype app.

Microsoft on Monday said it is revamping Skype app with new calling features and colourful themes in an attempt to breathe new life into its nearly two-decade-old application.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The overhaul will improve the ‘call stage’, placing a user on the main view during a call, and display all participants on the screen, even the ones who are not sharing video.

Also Read | Microsoft to launch Office 2021 on October 5

Users can disable the video stream and hide audio-only participants from the calling screen, the company said in a blog post.

The app is also adding colourful backgrounds, which will be displayed behind the avatars of the audio-only participants. Users can also choose from different layouts, including speaker view, grid view, large gallery, Together Mode and content view. They will also see an updated chat header with a new layout, improved left side panel, fluent icons, and colourful themes.

The app will also allow users to see two different views by adding another camera to an existing call. “It’s as easy as grabbing your mobile phone or whatever device you have handy and scanning a QR code to add it [additional camera],” it noted.

Also Read | Microsoft makes a harder push for hardware, revamps its Surface line of devices

The platform’s camera will get support from Office Lens, enabling users to capture photos, videos, and scan documents, whiteboards and business cards.

Other calling enhancements include Meet Now and Universal Translator. People can use Meet Now to quickly connect with their friends and family, just by creating one link, even if they don’t have an account or Skype app. And, using Universal Translator, users can communicate with anyone in any language, on a landline or a video call. Skype will also get support for all browsers, the blog noted.

Also Read | Now you can use Microsoft Teams to connect with friends and family

While some of the announced features will roll out immediately, others would be available later this year, the company said.