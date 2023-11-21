HamberMenu
Microsoft Outlook Lite gets Vernacular language features and SMS support

Microsoft has introduced new features for its Outlook Lite platform including Indian vernacular languages and SMS support, enhancing effective communication for Indian users.

November 21, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Microsoft has introduced new features for its Outlook Lite platform. | Photo Credit: AP

Outlook Lite is a specialized email and SMS app designed for Indian users. The service brings all the essential features of Microsoft Outlook in a smaller-sized app with fast performance for lightweight devices on diverse network conditions.

Microsoft has now introduced features like voice typing, transliteration, and email reading in regional languages. Supporting five Indian languages initially—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati—Outlook Lite plans to expand to more languages and dialects to accommodate India’s linguistic diversity.

ALSO READ
What you need to know about Emmett Shear, OpenAI's new interim CEO

Outlook Lite is also getting SMS messaging, streamlining the consumption of transactional and promotional information. The app organizes messages by categories such as transactions, promotions, and personal, providing a unified inbox experience. It also reminds users of critical appointments, travel bookings, bill payments, and gas booking reminders to combat information overload.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director of Microsoft India Development Centre and Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s Experiences and Devices, India Group, said “The evolution of Outlook Lite embodies our dedication to fostering inclusive digital experiences tailored for diverse communities in India. With SMS integration and vernacular language support, Outlook Lite redefines communication accessibility and provides users with a more convenient & personalized experience.”

