Microsoft fixes problems known for breaking VPN connections: Report 

Updated - May 15, 2024 03:52 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 03:34 pm IST

Microsoft fixed a known issue breaking VPN connection across client and server platforms 

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft fixed a known issue breaking VPN connection across client and server platforms. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft fixed a known issue breaking VPN connection across client and server platforms. The issue was noticed on systems after installing the April Windows security updates.

The issue impacts Windows versions 11, 10 and Windows Server 2008 and later.

Microsoft fixed the known issue in Windows Cumulative updates released in May 2024, a report from The Bleeping Computer said.

While Microsoft did not provide a root cause for the VPN failures, it advised home users to use the Windows Get Help app and small businesses and large enterprise customers to reach out through the dedicated “Support for Business” portal.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Additionally, Microsoft also advised admins who cannot immediately install the update released in May to mitigate the issue by removing the problematic April cumulative updates. However, since the update includes security fixes in a single update, uninstalling the April updates will also remove all fixes for patched security flaws, even though it resolves the Windows VPN issues.

