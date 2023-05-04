ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft Bing gets video answers, chat history, and plug-ins

May 04, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot received a fresh update, and will now be able to give image and video answers, record chat history, make restaurant bookings, and more

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft released a fresh update for its Bing AI chatbot. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft released a fresh update for its Bing AI chatbot. The update brings capabilities like making restaurant bookings, generating image and video answers, and recording and exporting persistent chat history and plug-ins.

Additionally, Bing will now be open for more users and has been shifted from a limited preview to an open preview, removing the waitlist for users.

Users will now be able to use multi-chat/search sessions instead of a single session, Microsoft said in a blog post. The chatbot will also receive improved summarisation capabilities allowing users to consume dense online content from PDFs and long-form websites.

Microsoft is also opening up Bing to third-party developers, allowing the development and use of plug-ins. This will leverage third parties to bring features like booking a table at a restaurant and generating visual answers for complex human-curated data-based questions.

Microsoft claims users have engaged in over half a billion chats over the past 90 days, and Bing has over 100 million daily active users.

