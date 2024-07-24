GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meta AI in Hindi, company rolls out 'Imagine me' prompt in U.S.

There will be an addition of an ‘Edit with AI button’ from next month, which you can use to fine tune images even further

Updated - July 24, 2024 01:39 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 01:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Meta AI in Hindi, company rolls out ‘Imagine me’ prompt in U.S.

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meta on Wednesday announced the availability of its generative AI model, Meta AI, in Hindi. The chatbot has also been expanded to seven other nations in Latin America for the first-time including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Cameroon.

With the new additions, Meta AI is now available in 22 countries.

The Meta AI works across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook in Hindi and Hindi-Romanised script.

“Meta AI has enhanced people’s daily routines and been a creative partner to lean on.”

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meta AI is being updated every two weeks to enhance experience and to bring new features, said Meta.

Meta is also rolling out beta of “Imagine me” prompts in the US. It can help you fit in different scenarios like surfing, beach, vacation, painting or royalty.

There will be an addition of an ‘Edit with AI button’ from next month, which you can use to fine tune images even further.

Meta is also rolling out the ability to add an image made with Meta AI to Facebook post right within feed, stories, comments and messages across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp available in English starting this week.

Meta claims their largest and most advanced open-source model inside of Meta AI on WhatsApp and meta.ai, Llama 405B can solve complex questions, especially on the topics of math and coding.

Meta AI is also available on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and starting to roll out next month on Meta Quest in the US and Canada in experimental mode.

Meta AI will replace the current Voice Commands on Quest as well.

You can also use Meta AI with Vision in Passthrough to ask questions about things you see in your physical surroundings.

