MediaTek on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) launched its new Dimensity 9400 mobile processor for edge-AI applications and gaming. Based on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process, the Dimensity 9400 claims up to 40% power efficiency than its predecessor.

Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will be available in Q4 of 2024, said the fabless maker.

The Dimensity 9400’s one Arm Cortex-X925 core operates over 3.62GHz, combined with 3x Cortex-X4 and 4x Cortex-A720 cores. This design offers 35% faster single-core performance and 28% faster multi-core performance compared to MediaTek’s previous generation flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9300.

With the 8th gen NPU, the Dimensity 9400 is the first mobile chipset to offer on-device LoRA training, high-quality on-device video generation, and developer support for Agentic AI.

The Dimensity 9400 claims up to 80% faster large language model (LLM) prompt performance while also being up to 35% more power efficient than the Dimensity 9300.

The Dimensity 9400 also integrates MediaTek’s new Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE), which is designed to turn traditional AI applications into agentic AI applications.

MediaTek is working with developers to offer a unified interface between AI agents, third-party APKs, and models that efficiently run both edge AI and cloud services.

The 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 claims up to 40% faster ray tracing performance compared to the previous generation. The Dimensity 9400 also brings PC-level features to smartphones with opacity micromaps (OMM) support for realistic effects. The chipset’s powerful GPU also offers 41% peak performance boost with up to 44% power savings compared to the Dimensity 9300.

With MediaTek Imagiq 1090, the Dimensity 9400 offers HDR video recording throughout the entire zoom range. Additionally, it also claims to to minimize power consumption while users are taking photos and videos.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will continue furthering our mission to be the enablers of AI, supporting powerful applications that anticipate users’ needs and adapt to their preferences, while also fueling generative AI technology with on-device LoRA training and video generation,” said Joe Chen, President at MediaTek.