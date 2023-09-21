HamberMenu
McAfee launches AI-powered Scam Protection feature 

McAfee Scam Protection uses artificial intelligence (AI) to track, spot, and warn users of potential online scams

September 21, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
McAfee Scam Protection proactively blocks sites with malicious links from loading. 

McAfee Scam Protection proactively blocks sites with malicious links from loading.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

McAfee announced the launch of AI-powered scam protection to track, spot, and warn users of potential online scams. The feature also protects users if they accidentally click on a malicious link.

McAfee Scam Protection proactively blocks sites with malicious links from loading.

Once activated, the AI-powered feature notifies users about scam text before they open a message. The feature scans URLs in text messages to ensure users do not click on malicious links.

The feature aims to counter the use of AI by threat actors to create convincing, personalised scams at scale, that are used to launch phishing attacks. The feature is capable of scanning malicious links in text, email, search results, and social media.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“McAfee Scam Protection combines advanced AI with the very best in human threat intelligence to spot and block fake emails, texts, and social media links proactively, so you can go about your day worry-free”, Greg Johnson, CEO of McAfee said.

