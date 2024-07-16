GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kaspersky to shut U.S. unit over Russia business unit allegations

Kaspersky will start shutting down operations in the U.S. following sanctions on twelve of its executives for operating in Russia’s technology sector 

Published - July 16, 2024 12:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cybersecurity and antivirus software provider Kaspersky Lab will start shutting down operations in the U.S.

Cybersecurity and antivirus software provider Kaspersky Lab will start shutting down operations in the U.S. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Cybersecurity and antivirus software provider Kaspersky Lab will start shutting down operations in the U.S. following allegations of operating in Russia’s technology sector.

Earlier last month, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control had sanctioned twelve Kaspersky Lab executives for operating in Russia’s technology sector, freezing their U.S. assets and preventing access until the sanctions were lifted.

Kaspersky also confirmed that it will lay off its U.S-based employees, a move that will impact less than 50 employees, a report from Bleeping Computer said.

The U.S. administration further designated AO Kaspersky Lab, OOO Kaspersky Group (Russia), and Kaspersky Labs Limited (United Kingdom) to its list of business that cannot conduct business with U.S.-based entities.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The U.S. administration said after a lengthy and thorough investigation it has determined that the company’s continued operations in the United States presented a national security risk due to Russian Government’s offensive cyber capabilities and capacity to influence or direct Kaspersky’s operations.

internet / technology (general) / World / cyber crime

