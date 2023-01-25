ADVERTISEMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter ban lifted after nearly 2 years

January 25, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

Kangana Ranaut had been banned by Twitter in May 2021 for posting controversial content about the Bengal post-election violence

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Two years after being banned from Twitter, Kangana Ranaut’s account has been reinstated. The Bollywood actress’s account had been suspended by Twitter in May 2021 for “repeated violations” of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies.

On her return, Kangana tweeted: “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here”. She then shared a clip from the making of her upcoming film Emergency, which will release in October 2023.

The actor also ranted about the film industry, stating that it was “crass and crude”. “Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose,” she wrote.

“Primitively art blossomed in temples and reached literature/theatres and eventually inside cinemas. It is an industry but not designed for major economic gains like other billion/trillion dollar businesses,that’s why art/artists are worshipped not industrialists or billionaires.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“So even if artists indulge in polluting the very fibre of art and culture in the nation they must do it discreetly not shamelessly,” she said.”

Kangana had been suspended for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tame” Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, following the latter’s win in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress was accused of violent attacks in the State, which it denied.

Kangana’s controversial content linked to post-election violence led to her ban, following which she went on Instagram and shared a video on how the violence in West Bengal had left her “distressed” and “beyond words” and called it the “death of democracy”.

She is among a few prominent personalities to have their Twitter account reinstated under the ownership of Elon Musk. In November 2022, Twitter had reinstated the handle of former U.S. President Donald Trump, although he is yet to tweet from it.

Kangana’s film Emergency — directed and produced by her — will release on October 20, 2023. Based on the 1977 Emergency, it stars Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US