Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter ban lifted after nearly 2 years

January 25, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

Two years after being banned from Twitter, Kangana Ranaut’s account has been reinstated. The Bollywood actress’s account had been suspended by Twitter in May 2021 for “repeated violations” of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies.

On her return, Kangana tweeted: “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here”. She then shared a clip from the making of her upcoming film Emergency, which will release in October 2023.

The actor also ranted about the film industry, stating that it was “crass and crude”. “Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose,” she wrote.

“Primitively art blossomed in temples and reached literature/theatres and eventually inside cinemas. It is an industry but not designed for major economic gains like other billion/trillion dollar businesses,that’s why art/artists are worshipped not industrialists or billionaires.”

“So even if artists indulge in polluting the very fibre of art and culture in the nation they must do it discreetly not shamelessly,” she said.”

Kangana had been suspended for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tame” Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, following the latter’s win in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress was accused of violent attacks in the State, which it denied.

Kangana’s controversial content linked to post-election violence led to her ban, following which she went on Instagram and shared a video on how the violence in West Bengal had left her “distressed” and “beyond words” and called it the “death of democracy”.

She is among a few prominent personalities to have their Twitter account reinstated under the ownership of Elon Musk. In November 2022, Twitter had reinstated the handle of former U.S. President Donald Trump, although he is yet to tweet from it.

Kangana’s film Emergency — directed and produced by her — will release on October 20, 2023. Based on the 1977 Emergency, it stars Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.