JSW MG Motor India introduces generative AI chatbots for customer experience 

JSW MG Motor India on Monday (October 21, 2024), announced the introduction of two AI chatbots - Avira and Vir.

The bot were created in collaboration with Google Cloud India and they use Google Cloud’s AI capabilities. These digital assistants are designed to provide customer interactions and service.

JSW MG Motor India claims it is the first car company in India to use this innovative digital technology for customer engagement.

The chatbots, which are based on Google Cloud’s PaLM 2 technology, a large language model (LLM) developed by Google, can be accessed on multiple platforms, including the MG website, WhatsApp, EVPEDIA website, and EVPEDIA WhatsApp.

These chatbots, with multilingual capabilities, are designed to offer natural, dynamic conversations, learning and adapting from customer interactions.

“We continue to leverage technology to redefine customer engagement and operational excellence. In collaboration with Google Cloud, the launch of Avira and Vir marks a significant milestone in our journey to enhance consumer experience,” Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said.

While Avira is designed to leverage to enhance the car-buying experience, Vir focuses on empowering users with comprehensive information about electric vehicles.