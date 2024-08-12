GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jio’s ₹3,599 phone plan: offers, benefits, and more

Jio’s prepaid ₹3,599 per year plan includes a number of benefits for ₹276 per month

Published - August 12, 2024 03:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
There is also unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers [File]

There is also unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Phone users in India who want a long-term yet affordable prepaid phone plan can check out Jio’s ₹3,599 yearly plan.

The plan works out to ₹276 per month, according to the company, and users will get to avail 2.5 GB of data at high speeds per day. Over a period of 365 days, this comes to a total of 912.5 GB.

Subscribers can also make use of unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSs per day.

There is unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers. Some additional perks include JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. However, it is important to note that JioCinema premium is not included in the complementary JioCinema subscription.

Jio also offers a similar plan that costs ₹3,999 on a yearly basis. While the data, voice, and SMS allowances are the same, this slightly more expensive plan includes a subscription to FanCode via the JioTV Mobile App.

