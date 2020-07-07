JioMeet unveils additional security features to prevent hacking

New Delhi

The new feature allows the conference host to disallow guests from joining a meeting without sign-in and disclosing their identity.

Reliance Industries’ unlimited free video conferencing app JioMeet on Tuesday added additional security features to prevent Zoom-like attacks where hackers posted obscene images on screens.

JioMeet, which allows up to 24 hours of free video conferencing that are encrypted and password-protected, has added a safety feature that allows the conference host to disallow guests from joining a meeting without sign-in and disclosing their identity.

The feature, company sources said, was added particularly in light of reports of obscene images appearing on screens during an online class being conducted on video-conferencing tool Zoom.

JioMeet, in the very first week of going live, unveiled six features and enhancements including new functionalities for enterprise customers, sources said adding the new features prevent hackers from entering a conference.

The enhanced feature app is available on Google’s Play Store and will be shortly available on iOS, they said.

The new features include personal meeting rooms with the ability to set one’s own meeting password to facilitate recurring meetings such as school classes and daily meetings.

Also, a JioMeet user can now enlarge and pin a meeting participant by double-clicking the participant video.

JioMeet also unveiled integration with traditional video conferencing solutions used by enterprise customers for collaboration across multiple offices from fixed locations.

The use case is to offer flexibility for enterprises by allowing their employees to collaborate from office as well as home simultaneously, they said.

The version also has single-use sign-on for enterprise users which allows users to use their existing user-ID and password.

Enterprise users are now able to search and conference with other colleagues without exiting from the main conference.

Also, in this version, JioMeet has refreshed the user interface and look.

JioMeet, which was launched on July 2 evening, supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing, meeting schedule features, and more.

But unlike Zoom, it does not impose a 40-minute time limit. Calls can go on as long as 24 hours.

The app allows conferences with participants only from the host’s organisation.

Unlike Zoom, JioMeet users can switch from one device to another without dropping out of the call. Zoom allows sign up only with e-mail ID while JioMeet allows sign up with e-mail and mobile number.

Inside the call, Zoom shows four participants at a time on a single mobile screen (for others, users need to scroll through multiple pages). JioMeet allows nine active participants on a single mobile screen.