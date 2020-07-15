JioMeet sees 5 million downloads within days of launch: Ambani

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said India’s first cloud-based video conferencing app JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads within days of its launch.

Reliance Industries earlier this week launched JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling, which is being seen as rate war on rival Zoom.

JioMeet video conferencing app is available across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and web.

Addressing the company’s 43rd annual general meeting, Mr. Ambani said JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads by users within days of its launch.

According to the company website, JioMeet supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing, and meeting schedule feature, among others.

But unlike Zoom, it does not impose a 40-minute time limit. Calls can go on as long as 24 hours, and all meetings are encrypted and password-protected, the company said.