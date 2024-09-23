ADVERTISEMENT

Jio launches 98-day plan with unlimited 5G and calling 

Updated - September 23, 2024 11:25 am IST

Reliance Jio launched a new cost-effective 98-day plan for consumers that comes with unlimited 5G and calling  

The Hindu Bureau

Reliance Jio has launched a new 98-day plan for its subscribers that offers unlimited 5G and calling.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance Jio has launched a new 98-day plan for its subscribers that offers unlimited 5G and calling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Available for both prepaid and postpaid users, the plan costs ₹999, and comes with a host of benefits. The plan includes 2GB daily usage at 4G and 5G speeds, depending on the user’s speed plan.

Additionally, subscribers will receive unlimited voice calling, 100 daily SMS, and free nationwide roaming.

The plan also includes access to Jio Cloud, basic plan for Jio Cinema and JioTv for its duration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Users can recharge with the 98-day plan through the MyJio app, Jio’s website, or through an authorised retailer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US