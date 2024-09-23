Jio launches 98-day plan with unlimited 5G and calling 

Reliance Jio has launched a new 98-day plan for its subscribers that offers unlimited 5G and calling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Available for both prepaid and postpaid users, the plan costs ₹999, and comes with a host of benefits. The plan includes 2GB daily usage at 4G and 5G speeds, depending on the user’s speed plan.

Additionally, subscribers will receive unlimited voice calling, 100 daily SMS, and free nationwide roaming.

The plan also includes access to Jio Cloud, basic plan for Jio Cinema and JioTv for its duration.

Users can recharge with the 98-day plan through the MyJio app, Jio’s website, or through an authorised retailer.

