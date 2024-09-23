GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jio launches 98-day plan with unlimited 5G and calling 

Reliance Jio launched a new cost-effective 98-day plan for consumers that comes with unlimited 5G and calling  

Updated - September 23, 2024 11:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Reliance Jio has launched a new 98-day plan for its subscribers that offers unlimited 5G and calling.  

| Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance Jio has launched a new 98-day plan for its subscribers that offers unlimited 5G and calling.

Available for both prepaid and postpaid users, the plan costs ₹999, and comes with a host of benefits. The plan includes 2GB daily usage at 4G and 5G speeds, depending on the user’s speed plan.

Additionally, subscribers will receive unlimited voice calling, 100 daily SMS, and free nationwide roaming.

The plan also includes access to Jio Cloud, basic plan for Jio Cinema and JioTv for its duration.

Users can recharge with the 98-day plan through the MyJio app, Jio’s website, or through an authorised retailer.

Published - September 23, 2024 11:17 am IST

