year
Jio Financial announces JioFinance app to tap UPI and digital banking ecosystem

JioFinance app will cater to users of all levels of familiarity with financial technology

Updated - May 30, 2024 06:18 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 06:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jio Financial Services on Thursday announced the launch of JioFinance app (in beta currently), a platform for daily finances and digital banking.

“This app seamlessly integrates digital banking, UPI transactions, bill settlements, insurance advisory, and offers a consolidated view of accounts and savings, all in one user-friendly interface,” said Jio in a stock exchange filing.

The JioFinance app will cater to users of all levels of familiarity with financial technology, ensuring effortless money management on finger-tips, it added.

Future plans include expanding loan solutions, starting with Loans on mutual funds and progressing to home loans, demonstrating a commitment to evolving customer needs.

JioFinance key features include instant digital account opening and streamlined bank management with the “Jio payments bank account” feature.

“We’re excited to introduce the ‘JioFinance,’ app to the market. A platform that shall aim to redefine the way individuals manage their finances today. Our end goal is to simplify everything related to finance in a single platform for any user across all demographics, with a comprehensive suite of offerings like lending, investment, insurance, payments & transactions and make financial services more transparent, affordable and intuitive,” said a company spokesperson.

