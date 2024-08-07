ADVERTISEMENT

Jio data-only ₹175 plan: offers, OTT subscriptions and data speed  

Updated - August 07, 2024 03:21 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 03:05 pm IST

Reliance Jio’s data-only pack that comes in at the price of ₹175 comes with 10GB of high-speed data over a 28-day validity period 

The Hindu Bureau

Reliance Jio offers a range of data and voice calling packs to its customers, amongst these the ₹175 plan stands out as the most affordable option with free OTT benefits.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance Jio offers a range of data and voice calling packs to its customers, amongst these the ₹175 plan stands out as the most affordable option with free OTT benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The data-only plan is for budget-conscious users who prioritise data usage for streaming, browsing, and other online activities without the hassle of having to deal with a daily data-cap.

Unlike traditional plans, the ₹175 does not offer unlimited voice calling or SMS benefits and is focused on data usage only.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the pack also offers extensive OTT benefits with subscribers getting access to 12 other OTT apps via the JioTV Mobile App.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The pack comes with access to a 28-day JioCinema Premium subscription, allowing users to enjoy a wide range of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content. The inclusion of JioCinema Premium and other OTT apps makes this it the ideal choice for users who want to watch content from a wide variety of libraries on their devices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US