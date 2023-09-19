ADVERTISEMENT

Jio AirFiber goes live in select cities in India

September 19, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

The plug-and-play device from Jio aims to bridge the last mile connectivity and takes on Airtel’s Xtream AirFiber which is only available in Mumbai and Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Jio AirFiber goes live in select cities in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the availability of Jio AirFiber in eight cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The plug-and-play device from Jio aims to bridge the last mile connectivity and takes on Airtel’s Xtream AirFiber which is only available in Mumbai and Delhi as of now.

Jio’s AirFiber will provide wireless high-speed broadband access on top of more than 550 channels in HD. It also gets around 16 OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon.

Jio has brought in two plans for the AirFiber subscription. The basic plan (AirFiber) starts at ₹599 with 30 Mbps speed while the AirFiber Max begins at ₹1,499 having 300 Mbps speed. Having said that, Jio’s AirFiber Max will be available in select areas only.

“With Jio AirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. Jio AirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

